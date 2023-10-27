Alpamare, Scarborough: Owner of Yorkshire coast waterpark enters administration seven years after it opened - as pools close and use of public money is questioned

Developer Benchmark Leisure Ltd, has gone into administration leading residents, businesses, and politicians to express sadness and disappointment at the pool and spa complex’s winter closure. In addition to possible impacts on the local economy, questions have also been raised about millions of pounds of taxpayer money that was loaned to the developer in 2013.

Minutes from the meeting, which make no reference to the scale of the loan, state council officers provided councillors with “very detailed explanations of the full financial and legal risks involved”.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Regulator ‘satisfied’ Yorkshire Water is recovering £940m of loansThe utilities watchdog said it is “satisfied” that Yorkshire Water is working to recover almost £1bn and reduce its level of debt. Read more ⮕

Scarborough hotel ravaged by fire and storm to be demolishedScarborough's Marine Residence Hotel must be knocked down to keep people safe, the council says. Read more ⮕

Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Chart-topping boyband JLS bring their 2024 Summer Hits Tour to the Yorkshire coastThe double BRIT Award winners – who are currently wowing audiences across the UK with their ‘Everybody Say JLS’ arena tour – will head to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 11. Read more ⮕

Historic England to investigate shipwreck that washed up on Yorkshire coast during Storm BabetHistoric England experts will attempt to date and identify a wooden ship’s hull which has washed up on the north-east coast in the aftermath of Storm Babet. Read more ⮕

Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023: Broadcaster Rich Williams to host the ceremonyWith two magnificent national parks, stunning coastline, beautiful villages, and vibrant towns and cities, it’s no wonder that Yorkshire attracts millions of visitor every year. Read more ⮕

Appeal launched to help South Yorkshire Storm Babet flood victimsAround 165 homes in South Yorkshire have been damaged by flooding caused by Storm Babet. Read more ⮕