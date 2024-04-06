Alonso surprised by competitiveness after car updates

The Spaniard ended Q1 second fastest but as the pace sharpened he dropped to fifth place in both Q2 and Q3, but he still felt the pace jump from Aston's car updates were greater than predicted. Alonso ran the previous AMR24 car package during Friday practice at Suzuka, with team-mate Lance Stroll using the upgrades to provide comparison running, before both drivers switched to the upgrades - which focused on a revised sidepod and floor area changes.

'Yesterday I had the old package, today the new package. Tonight we will have all the data to confirm that, and to quantify the improvement, but everything felt good in qualifying,' Alonso said. 'Little bit unexpected, to be that competitive, to be honest. 'Just a couple of hundreds from Ferrari, Leclerc behind us, Piastri behind us and Mercedes. So we were here six months ago - 1.5 seconds from pole position. And now we are four tenth

Alonso Car Updates Competitiveness Surprises

