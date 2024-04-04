Alonso receives penalty for potentially dangerous driving

Alonso was handed a post-race 20-second time penalty (converted from a drive through penalty) for “potentially dangerous driving”.Russell lost control of his Mercedes in the turbulent wake of Alonso’s car, crashing out of the race in the process. Alonso’s penalty was debated heavily among fans, particularly as Russell didn’t actually crash with the Spaniard nor technically take evasive action.

Speaking in the FIA press conference at the Japanese Grand Prix, Russell explained why the stewards had to set a precedent. “I think it was a bit of a strange situation that happened last week . As I said at the time, I was totally caught by surprise,” he said. “I was actually looking at the steering wheel, making a switch change in the straight which we all do across the lap. When I looked up, I was in Fernando’s gearbox and it was too late. “The next thing I know is that I am in the wal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CRASH_NET_F1 / 🏆 100. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso leads FP2 from Russell, VerstappenAston Martin's Fernando Alonso led Mercedes driver George Russell and world champion Max Verstappen in second practice for Formula 1's 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Fernando Alonso heads delayed FP2 in Saudi Arabia ahead of George RussellFernando Alonso set the pace in second F1 practice for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Fernando Alonso summoned to FIA stewards in Australia after George Russell crashFernando Alonso and George Russell are off to see the stewards in Melbourne after the Mercedes driver's last lap crash...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

George Russell’s 'clear' Fernando Alonso observation after seeing data from big Aus GP crash'I'm not going to accuse him of anything until we've seen further.'

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Russell crashes into wall after close encounter with AlonsoWilliams driver George Russell crashes into the wall after a close encounter with Fernando Alonso during the Albert Park race. Russell is okay and the incident is under investigation.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Russell, Alonso under investigation over 'bizarre' incident in Australian GPGeorge Russell and Fernando Alonso will face the FIA stewards after the Mercedes driver crashed on the penultimate lap of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and called the incident 'bizarre'.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »