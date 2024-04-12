Almost 1 in 4 People Disenrolled from Medicaid are Now Uninsured

Almost 1 in 4 people who were disenrolled from Medicaid are now uninsured, according to a recent study. The study found that a significant number of individuals lost their health insurance coverage after being removed from the Medicaid program.
This highlights the potential consequences of disenrollment on the uninsured rate in the United States.
Medicaid Disenrollment Uninsured Healthcare Study
