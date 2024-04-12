Almost 1 in 4 People Disenrolled from Medicaid are Now Uninsured

Almost 1 in 4 people who were disenrolled from Medicaid are now uninsured, according to a recent study. The study found that a significant number of individuals lost their health insurance coverage after being removed from the Medicaid program.

This highlights the potential consequences of disenrollment on the uninsured rate in the United States.

Medicaid Disenrollment Uninsured Healthcare Study

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State Medicaid offices target dead people's homes to recoup their health care costsMany Americans rely on Medicaid when fighting diseases. But there’s a catch. Often, states try to recoup the costs after the recipients die. That could…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Almost £11 billion per year ‘could be freed up if people quit smoking’The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will restrict the sale of tobacco so that anyone turning 15 this year, or younger, can never legally buy it.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Almost £11 billion per year ‘could be freed up if people quit smoking’The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will restrict the sale of tobacco so that anyone turning 15 this year, or younger, can never legally buy it.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Almost £11 billion per year ‘could be freed up if people quit smoking’The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will restrict the sale of tobacco so that anyone turning 15 this year, or younger, can never legally buy it.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

I’ve just beat cancer and people call me one of the happiest people in Oswaldtwistle!This songwriter sings about his beloved home town and is ‘loved by many’.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Four people arrested after more than 200,000 people attend pro-Palestine London protestThe march, part organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was part of a national demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »