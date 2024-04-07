Almirola wins Xfinity race at Milwaukee for Joe Gibbs Racing

Sam Mayer led on the restart to overtime, but Sheldon Creed dived inside of Mayer to make the field three-wide as he tried to get him and Almirola . Instead, Creed nearly caused himself and Mayer to spin out. That allowed Almirola to pull away to the lead and his victory was secured when NASCAR was forced to throw a caution on the final lap for a multi-car wreck. Almirola also collected the season’s first $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus as the highest finishing eligible driver.

The win was redemption of sorts for Almirola, who is running a partial Xfinity schedule this season for Joe Gibbs Racing after retiring from full-time Cup competition in the offseason. Almirola’s first career Xfinity win technically came for JGR in 2007 at Milwaukee but Denny Hamlin was driving the car when it crossed the finish line. Hamlin had missed the start of the race and got in the car midrace, but Almirola remained the driver of record. “Man, this is so awesome to win for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Almirola sai

Almirola Xfinity Race Milwaukee Joe Gibbs Racing Victory Dash4cash Bonus

