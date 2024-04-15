Ally McCoist's Absence from talkSPORT Linked to Rangers' Defeat

Ally McCoist's absence from his usual talkSPORT slot has been put down to Rangers ' defeat against Ross County . In an on-air jibe at pal McCoist, Stelling stated that the result in Dingwall 'explains everything' regarding the Ibrox hero's absence. Referencing McCoist - having received messages over his no-show - Stelling stated: 'A lot of you are asking where Ally McCoist is this morning.' Ross County play in Dingwall by the way. Population 5,500 and they have never, ever, ever beaten Rangers .

Stelling then added: 'They went one down as well and it's a body blow as far as Rangers' title hopes are concerned.' Andy Townsend - filling in for McCoist on the show - insisted Rangers can still win the title despite the slip-up, with Steeling concluding: 'Of course they can. They're four points adrift but still have a game in hand and still have. But they've lost half-a-dozen times this season, not just to Ross County, but to Motherwell, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock as well. So it's been a vintage season, even though they are in the title race.' Philippe Clement said after the defeat: 'I'm very disappointed with our performance. The first half we didn't play well, not enough of the ball, I know circumstances are maybe not ideal to play really good football, but we can do much better. Like we showed that the last half hour.

Ally Mccoist Talksport Rangers Defeat Ross County Dingwall Title Hopes

