Ally McCoist criticizes new hate crime legislation

Ally McCoist has been blasted by an SNP MP after the Rangers legend branded new hate crime legislation as "madness". The former Rangers striker became the latest celebrity to join a backlash against the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act, which came into force this week. McCoist claimed the 48,000 Rangers fans planning to attend this weekend's Old Firm match at Ibrox - including himself - could now find themselves breaking the law.
But that argument was challenged today by Nationalist MP Steven Bonnar who branded the football pundit's comments as "completely offside". McCoist told TalkSport: "We've got a hate bill by the way, a hate bill has been passed in the country. "And I guarantee you, next Sunday at Ibrox, along with 48,000 will be committing a breach of that hate bill in the particular Rangers versus Celtic game we are all going to. It is madnes
