All the signs Chloe Madeley and James Haskell had split including TV rows

Chloe Madeley and her hubby James Haskell have confirmed they've split after five years of marriage, following weeks of rumours.

"Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love." We take a look at all the signs the couple had decided to go their separate ways."Explosive rows Over the summer, Chloe shared about the difficulties she and James were having in their marriage.

This argument is shown on the couple's ITVBe reality show and Chloe said about the heated exchange: "My argument was, 'I don't mind that that is your job but I don't want you putting it on social media when everyone knows I'm your wife.'" headtopics.com

Richard and Judy's 'unrealistic' marriage Chloe, daughter of TV's Richard and Judy, has called her parents' marriage "unrealistic". She said: "In what world is theirs a realistic reflection of a marriage? They woke up together, they’d go to work together, they’d come home together, have dinner together and spend their weekends together. And that was life."

It later emerged that the mystery blonde was PR director Martine Bridge, according to insiders. James and Martine were seen deep in conversation as they left the star-studded hotspot, frequented by celebs like Kate Moss, Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne. headtopics.com

Chloe had a fab night out with mates on Saturday, 14 October, first hitting up the Treehouse Hotel bar near Oxford Circus before heading to Soho House for the rest of her evening, where she was snapped without her wedding ring.

Chloe Madeley confirms split from husband James HaskellChloe Madeley confirmed she had split from her husband James Haskell in a joint statement released on Saturday. The couple, who married in 2018, have fulled speculation about their relationship after the personal trainer, 36, emerged without her wedding ring as she partied with friends - shortly after the former rugby player, 38, was pictured chatting to a mystery blonde outside a London nightspot. Since then, the couple have both been seen out on several occasions without their rings. In a joint update shared to Instagram, they announced: 'Chloe and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023. 'We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand Read more ⮕