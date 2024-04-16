All Nottingham council homes to be checked for new standards

All 26,000 Nottingham council homes will be checked over in a bid to make sure they are up to new standards . New benchmarks have been set by the Regulator of Social Housing , which all landlords must now follow.

“We have now addressed that, we have put a full stock condition in, we are meeting the organisations doing that. There are going to be boots on the ground in the next few months and they are going to do a 100 per cent stock condition survey in the next year.” The report, alongside another investigation by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, concluded existing arrangements between NCH and the council did not allow for the money to be “adequately protected” and changes needed to be made. They both recommended NCH be brought in-house.

“On behalf of the council is a significant commitment. Very few councils do a full stock condition survey.

