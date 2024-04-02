All Japanese Citizens to Have the Same Surname by 2531, Study Shows

People will all have the same surname by the year 2531 because of the country's laws around marriage, a new study has revealed. Professor Hiroshi Yoshida of Tohoku University's Center for Research on Aging, Economy and Society projected that current Japanese marriage laws will mean every citizen will be known as 'Sato-san' in just over 500 years.

“If everyone becomes Sato, we may have to be addressed by our first names or by numbers, I don’t think that would be a great world to live in," Professor Yoshida said, according to the Japanese newspaper Mainichi.According to Prof Yoshida's study, the number of people with the surname Sato in the population increased by 1.0083% between 2022 and 2023. If the rate remains the same, around half of Japan's population will take the surname by 2446 and all will have it by 253

