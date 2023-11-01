Aljaz Skorjanec makes surprise return to Strictly after welcoming baby daughter with wife Janette Manrara

, who he welcomed with Janette back in July. However, this week he made a return to Strictly in order to present 'Around the World with Aljaz' on sister showWATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec shares proud dad moment in new update after welcoming baby Lyra with Janette Manrara

On the edition broadcast this week, he looked at some of the various dance challenges that are done across the globe, including the judges leading a routine forIn a caption, Aljaz shared: "Around the world with me is back on @bbcstrictly It takes Two. Absolutely loved filming it!! Next take off on Mondays show! Let me know if you enjoyed my little segment.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

Aljaz Skorjanec says 'it was special' after Janette Manrara 'first' in a yearThe former Strictly professional dancers have had quite the few months since becoming parents for the first time Read more ⮕

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec share hope for sibling for LyraJust three months on since they became parents for the first time, Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have revealed their desire to have another child Read more ⮕

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal future baby plans after welcoming daughter LyraThe Strictly Come Dancing stars are already talking about baby number two Read more ⮕

Amanda Abbington's warning to Strictly fans following exitStrictly fans were left confused by Strictly;s short tribute after Amanda Abbington's exit. Read more ⮕

Feud between head judge and celeb dancer sparks speculation on Strictly Come DancingStrictly Come Dancing viewers are convinced they have spotted a brewing feud between the head judge and a particular celeb dancer. Angela, the oldest contestant, has a long history with UK dance, which has made fans think that judges are involved in the feud. Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing Star Annabel Croft Pays Tribute to Late Husband in Emotional DanceAnnabel Croft, a star on Strictly Come Dancing, opens up about her struggles with grief and pays tribute to her late husband in an upcoming dance performance. Read more ⮕