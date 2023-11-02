Alison Hammond 'punched' by Arnold Schwarzenegger during This Morning interview

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Alison Hammond was 'punched' by bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger during Wednesday's episode of This Morning. The presenter, 48, sat down with the Hollywood star, 76, to promote his new book Be 'Useful Seven Tools For Life'. During the interview, Alison underwent an Arnold masterclass, where he carefully choreographed a punch to her face. She hilariously acted up to the punch, with Arnold dubbing her acting skills 'unbelievable'. As the pair reunited during the ITV show, Alison asked if he'd missed her, with Arnold saying: 'Of course I did! How did you know?' Fight: Alison Hammond was 'punched' by bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger during Wednesday's episode of This Morning As the pair became reacquainted again, Arnie confessed how he didn't want his picture to be on the front cover of his new book. He said: 'The funny thing is I didn't even want to be on the cover because I felt it's not a book about me, it's a book about what I want to teach others, and how to make people happier. 'It's about the people out there, not about me. But the publisher said, 'no, are you crazy?' and it went on to be a number one bestseller so who am I to argue?!' Reliving some of his childhood memories, Arnie said: 'We didn't have a TV, a telephone, computers, so I had time to think and to find my passion… visions of going to America and getting into bodybuilding, chasing dream

Rio Ferdinand: Wolves fan Jamie Arnold found guilty of racially abusing former Manchester United defenderWolves fan Jamie Arnold, 32, has been found unanimously guilty of racially abusing former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand by a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Read more ⮕

