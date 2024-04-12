Alison Balsom performs Wynton Marsalis ’s Trumpet Concerto with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano at the Barbican Hall , London (Photo: Ash Knotek)It opens with a fanfare: not from the Angel Gabriel, but from that original trumpeter, the elephant.

From this opening call until its final return joyously surrounded by the sounds of nature, this six-movement ride through the Trumpet According to Marsalis takes in a succession of references to irresistible styles – blues, Mexican, waltz, the two-step – and to great players such as Louis Armstrong and Maurice André. It places astonishing demands on the soloist in terms of virtuosity, ingenuity, ensemble work and sheer stamina, and the intricate rhythms keep the orchestra and conductor on their toes. Balsom, wielding two trumpets in succession, was resplendent every inch of the way and Pappano brought the work a taut, fierce energy. Tenebrae perform Maurice Ravel’s Daphnis and Chloe with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano at the Barbican Hall, London (Photo: Ash Knotek) Marsalis seems to have hit a magic jackpot here, pouring his whole musical self into the concerto while also enrapturing the audience. You don’t often find a huge new piece being greeted with an ovation like thi

