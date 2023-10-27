Ali Jadallah has lost four relatives in Gaza. He’s still taking pictures

Note: this article contains graphic images I’m used to being the person behind the camera. Then on October 11th I was taking a photo of a house that had been bombed. It was near the street where my parents lived with my two brothers and sister. I heard an explosion and realised my family house had been hit. I ran towards it and saw it had been reduced to rubble. The whole world died suddenly. There were no feelings, there were no colours, there was nothing.

It’s dangerous to be out on the streets so I give my team a maximum of seven minutes to take their photos before we go back to the hospital. I am always worried about them. The most important thing now is to report what is happening. My team and I don’t really eat, or sleep more than a couple of hours a night. We’re fuelling ourselves with dates, because they have a lot of sugar. I feel numb. I am a working machine.

Read more:

TheEconomist »

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli tanks and troops cross into Gaza as part of 'tactical raid'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel conducts ground incursion into Gaza; Biden told to apologise for doubting Palestinian death toll; Turkey hits out at 'embarrassing silence' on Gaza attacksIsraeli ground forces have carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. Meanwhile, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says international silence on Gaza attacks is 'embarrassing'. Read more ⮕

Liverpool doctor still stuck in Gaza after flying to save livesDr Abdel Hammad went to Gaza at the start of this month Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: UK Border Force agents sent to Egypt to help get British citizens out of GazaIt comes as the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza reports that the death toll from Israeli strikes has risen above 7,000 Read more ⮕

Al Jazeera journalist told live on air that children and wife were killed in Gaza airstrikeWael Al-Dahdouh was filmed as he entered a hospital in Gaza to identify the bodies of his wife, son, and daughter. Read more ⮕