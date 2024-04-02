Algarve introduces tourist tax that could raise millions

Less than a three-hour flight from London, the stunning beaches of the Algarve in Portugal attract millions of tourists each year. Named the best-value destination in Europe for 2024 by Post Office Travel Money, you’ll get more bang for your buck in the summer hotspot than anywhere else on the continent. But this could be about to change, because the Algarve is introducing a tourist tax which could ‘raise millions’ for the area, at the expense of holidaymakers’ budget trips.
If you’re visiting the southern Portuguese region, you’ll have to cough up £1.70 per person, per night, for up to a week between the months of March and September. While it may sound like a small amount, this could add up to nearly £50 tacked on to the cost of a group of four’s one-week beach holiday. The silver lining is that children under 13 years old are exempt from the charg
