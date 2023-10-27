Alfie Phillips murder trial: Man told mother to bite toddler back, jury hears

By Claudia Sermbezis & Tanya GuptaA man accused of killing his partner's 18-month-old toddler has told a court he did not mean anything evil when he told her to bite him back.

Alfie Phillips died on 28 November 2020 with multiple bruises and fractures, Maidstone Crown Court has heard. His mother Sian Hedges, 27, and her former partner Jack Benham, 35, deny murdering the boy in a caravan in Kent.Ms Hedges, of Yelverton, Devon, and Mr Benham are accused of killing Alfie overnight in Benham's caravan in Hernhill, near Faversham.

Jurors have heard that Alfie died with over 70 visible wounds - including human bite marks - and many more internal injuries.He said: "It was a joke. It was six weeks before he died, I didn't mean anything. I didn't mean it horribly. It was a joke." headtopics.com

Mr Benham's defence lawyer, Ian Henderson KC, asked him: "Were you encouraging Sian to bite Alfie back that day?" Mr Benham replied: "No, not at all. I didn't mean for her to bite him back, I just said it. I didn't mean anything evil by that, I just said it, it rolled off my tongue."Describing Alfie, Mr Benham said: "In my experience, Alfie was bonkers. I wasn't used to that having my two girls.Jurors were also told of another conversation between the couple in which Mr Benham texted Ms Hedges: "I'm an unstable drug addict atm.

"To be honest with you, drugs made me and Sian meet each other. We met at someone's house when we were both getting drugs at the same time."Mr Benham replied: "Lol, Is he babes? Give him strong drink, it will make him sleep lol."Mr Benham replied: "You try it. He only needs to swallow half teaspoon with dummy, he won't like it but he will chill."The trial continues. headtopics.com

