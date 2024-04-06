Alexis Mac Allister tipped as 'one to watch' in Liverpool's clash with Manchester United

Alexis Mac Allister is the ‘one to watch’ in Liverpool ’s huge clash at Manchester United on Sunday, according to Harry Redknapp . With Arsenal and Manchester City in action on Saturday, Liverpool will be looking to regain their place at the top of the Premier League when they travel to Old Trafford. As it stands, just three points separate the title contenders, with this probably the trickiest fixture in the Reds’ run-in, especially as they lost 4-3 at United in the FA Cup just a few weeks ago.

That was however Jurgen Klopp’s side’s only defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions, with 10 of those being wins, and given United’s defensive frailties many expecte the visitors to emerge victorious. Redknapp is one of those, giving his Premier League predictions for this weekend’s fixtures to BetVicto

