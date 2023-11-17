Alex Scott breaks down in tears as she hosts Children In Need 2023

Alex Scott became overcome with emotion and broke down in tears as she hosted Children In Need 2023 on Friday night. The sports presenter, 39, took to the stage with Chris Ramsey to host the annual telethon, which raises money for charities helping disadvantaged children. The BBC fundraising live show features pre-recorded clips of families and young people talking about their struggles and how Children In Need has helped them.

And Alex choked back tears after she watched a young boy called Shay discuss his struggles with Tourette's syndrome. Tourette's syndrome is a neurological condition characterised by a combination of involuntary noises and movements called tics and usually starts during childhood

