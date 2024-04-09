Alex McLeish compares receiving OBE to a cup final

Alex McLeish compares receiving his OBE to a cup final , expressing his nerves and thrill. The former Rangers and Scotland boss was honored for his charitable contributions , particularly in supporting Crohn's and Colitis UK.

He also serves as an ambassador for the Catherine McEwan Foundation. McLeish credits his initiation into charity work to his time at Aberdeen under Sir Alex Ferguson's guidance.

