Aldi Threatens to Sue Great British Bake Off Over Caterpillar Cake Challenge

A supermarket has caused online hilarity after writing an 'open letter' to the Great British Bake Off threatening to sue them after the show's quarter-finalists were asked to make a caterpillar cake. Aldi jokingly claimed the Channel 4 show breached copyright by asking bakers to make the cake - which resembles their Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake.

Aldi famously found itself at the receiving end of a copyright claim in 2021 when M&S accused the German retailer of copying its own Colin the Caterpillar cake to create Cuthbert. The open letter has generated tens of thousands of 'likes' and thousands of comments with some describing the post as 'hilarious'

