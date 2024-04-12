Aldi Stores Offer Customers Chance to Win Weekly Shop for £1

Aldi stores across the country are giving customers the chance to win their weekly shop for £1. From Monday, April 15 to Monday, May 6, shoppers can purchase a £1 raffle ticket from the till at participating stores to be entered into the draw to win a £100 gift card , with all proceeds going to the supermarket’s dedicated charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust . One winner per store will then be chosen at random on Tuesday, May 7 and contacted by telephone.

The customer raffle is part of Aldi‘s celebrations after it raised £10million for Teenage Cancer Trust since partnering with the charity in 2017. The supermarket has now extended its fundraising target to £15 million by 2027. Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to support Teenage Cancer Trust and the invaluable work they do for young people up and down the country. This raffle is part of our celebrations for reaching our £10 million milestone for the charity and it is a fantastic opportunity for customers to win their shop for just £1.” Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and support for young people aged 13-24 with cancer. Aldi and Teenage Cancer Trust are also searching for volunteers to help fundraise in stores from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 May. Anyone interested in signing up can visit this webpage to find out more

