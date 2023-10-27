Aldi slashes price of prosecco to less than £5 for four days only

Aldi shoppers can bag bottles of their best-selling prosecco for less than £5 this week - but the offer won't be sticking around for long.

Ahead of Halloween, the supermarket has knocked off nearly a pound from its usual price of £5.75, so fizz fans can stock up on their favourite drink. Customers can pick up a bottle of prosecco in store for just £4.99.

Aldi has warned that the deal will only be on for a limited time, so shoppers will need to be quick. The £4.99 Costellore Prosecco Spumante DOC will be on sale until October 31.Read more shopping stories from the Manchester Evening News here. headtopics.com

According to the retailer, the Italian prosecco has "delicious fruity notes of peach, apple, pear and lemon zest". It comes after Aldi customers went wild over the budget supermarket's new fancy dupe. The £10 El Toro Strawberry Cream Tequila had been making the rounds on social media as shoppers hailed it as an essential Christmas drink for 2023.

The dupe, which boasts to be £4 cheaper than Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream Liqueur, comes with a sweet strawberry cream flavour profile. Aldi told customers that the drink can be enjoyed in a variety of ways including, neat, over ice, or in a 'creamy' cocktail. headtopics.com

One customer on Instagram wrote: "I need this for over Christmas", while another wrote: "Bought this on Friday...it's bloody lush!" Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Now this could be interesting," While another added: "I'm getting this for Christmas."

Aldi confirmed that the El Toro Strawberry Cream Tequila will be available in stores for £9.99 for a 50CL bottle.

