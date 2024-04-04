Aldi Reopens with a Fresh New Look

Aldi lovers have returned to the supermarket after the town's branch reopened with a "fresh" new look . More space, clearer signs and doors on the fridges are among the new features of the refurbished store. Already employing more than 26 people, Aldi said the refurbishment would be creating additional jobs at the 940 sqm site.
Store Manager Adam Gallie said:"We're committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they're used to." Customers were already waiting outside the supermarket on Thursday morning waiting for Aldi's return. Below is a selection of photos from inside the refurbished store
Aldi Supermarket Reopening Refurbishment New Look Additional Jobs
