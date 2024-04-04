Aldi named UK's cheapest supermarket for weekly shop in March

The UK's cheapest supermarket for a weekly shop in March has been revealed - and it is not Lidl or Asda. Which? research has found that Aldi is the cheapest supermarket for a weekly shop in March. The average price of a basket of 71 items from Aldi was £121.06, which bagged the popular supermarket the top spot. Not far behind was its rival Lidl who came in at second place with its basket of shopping costing £122.95, a £1.89 difference.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, the most expensive supermarket was Waitrose with its basket of shopping costing £158.52, which was £37.36 more expensive than Aldi

