Aldi Calls for Local Charities to Sign Up for Food Donations

Aldi is calling for local charities, community groups and food banks to sign up to receive food donations ahead of the festive period. With all Aldi stores set to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, the holiday season provides an opportunity for even more charities to benefit.

Aldi has donated 40 million meals to local communities since launching its food donations initiative in 2019. In partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly, the supermarket’s UK stores partner with foodbanks, charities and community groups across the country to donate surplus food year-round.

Charities will be paired with local Aldi stores this Christmas and can collect fresh and chilled food products nearing the end of their shelf life – with the supermarket pledging to donate over a million meals during the Christmas period. headtopics.com

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that many communities up and down the country continue to feel the impact of the rise in living costs. That’s why we are committed to ensuring that the communities we provide for always get the support they need.

“We’re proud to hit our 40 million meals milestone with Neighbourly. This is a huge achievement and motivates us to go further and supply even more meals to local charities.” Steve Butterworth, Chief Executive Officer at Neighbourly, added: “Christmas can be a challenging time for some families, and we expect many more will depend on the services of local charities this year. headtopics.com

“We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could use the extra help that businesses like Aldi provide, so we encourage them to sign up.” Any groups that are interested in collecting unsold food at Christmas that are not currently working with Neighbourly can get in touch with them at aldichristmas@neighbourly.com by 10 November.

Early Christmas Treats at Manchester Christmas MarketsGet into the festive spirit at Manchester Christmas Markets with a range of delicious food and drinks, including Dutch pancakes, gourmet sausages, mulled wine, and festive cocktails. The stalls at Cathedral Gardens are open daily from 10am to 9pm, offering a variety of hot drinks, sweet treats, and dinners. Don't miss out on this early Christmas treat! Read more ⮕

Man Jailed for Life for Brutal Murder of Grieving Widow on Christmas DayA man who brutally killed a grieving widow on Christmas Day and sold her wedding ring to fund his drug habit has been sentenced to life in prison. The victim had offered the perpetrator a place to stay after they met on Christmas Eve. Read more ⮕

Aldi's McDonald's dupes: How do they compare? Aldi has created its own versions of popular McDonald's items to offer a cheaper alternative. One writer tries out the Aldi range and shares their thoughts on the taste and packaging. Read more ⮕

Aldi sells bottles of prosecco for less than £5 Aldi has reduced the price of its prosecco to £4.99 for a limited time, allowing customers to stock up for Halloween celebrations. The Costellore Prosecco Spumante DOC has fruity notes of peach, apple, pear, and lemon zest. This follows Aldi 's recent success with selling premium wagyu sirloin steaks. Read more ⮕

5000 tickets to Edinburgh's Christmas attractions gifted to local community groups and charitiesThis holiday season, 5000 tickets to Edinburgh's Christmas attractions, such as the Ice Rink & Big Wheel, will be given to local community groups and charities working with disadvantaged people to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities. The Edinburgh Christmas Market is located in Princes Street Gardens and George Street, with pay and display parking available nearby. Read more ⮕

America’s economy is booming. Why aren’t its bosses happier?Companies’ earnings calls have hardly been celebratory Read more ⮕