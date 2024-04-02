Aldi announces new Baby & Toddler Event with prices starting from £1.99

Aldi has announced the latest instalment of its Baby & Toddler Event will be arriving in stores from today. The collection boasts new additions and returning favourites, all starting from just £1.99. The event items are located in Aldi's special buy section for a limited time - when they're gone, they're gone. The new Graco TraveLite Umbrella Stroller (£39.99) provides a lightweight, versatile stroller for families on the move.

Suitable for little ones from 0-3 years, the buggy boasts quick compact umbrella fold technology, adjustable calf support, built-in storage and multi-seat position options, all for under a super lightweight 8kg. Aldi shoppers can save themselves a huge £30 (43%) compared to Boots

