Albion Rovers to commemorate players who died in World War I

A Lanarkshire football club are honouring eight former players who were killed in action during World War I by creating a memorial area at their ground, to be opened on Armistice Day.

They include an England international who was once the world’s most expensive player, two teammates who died on the same day and a soldier who wrote home from the front line sharing memories of his old club just two months before he died.Get all the news from your area – as well as features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7.

He has painstakingly found information on war memorials in Coatbridge, Airdrie and abroad, through online newspaper archives and by making use of the comprehensive Coatbridge and the Great War website. headtopics.com

They include Private Jimmy Conlin, a left winger and goalscorer during Rovers’ winning “purple patch” from 1901 to 1904, who later played for England in their 2-1 defeat of Scotland before a world record crowd of 102,741 at Ibrox, and became only the second £1000 player in transfer history with a subsequent move to Manchester City.

Also being permanently commemorated at their old club are outside-right Serjeant Patrick Slavin, James Greenchan of the Highland Light Infantry, Archibald Campbell of the Royal Field Artillery, former Airdrie Academy pupil Serjeant William Smith, and left-back Private Patrick McWilliams, who wrote home from the trenches about his interest in his former team – just two months before he was killed at the Somme. headtopics.com

“I’ve been doing programme articles and finding out about each individual since November 2021, recording where they’re buried and where they’re remembered on war memorials.

Read more:

Daily_Record »

Paton on road to injury comeback as Albion Rovers ace returns to trainingThe 34-year-old player-coach has been out since the end of last season Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: US president asked 'should Americans be worried that the war is already escalating'The US president spoke to reporters alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Read more ⮕

World War One: Soldier who died in Battle of the Lys laid to restLance Serjeant Robert Brand, from Glasgow, has been buried more than a century after his death. Read more ⮕

Propaganda, Denials, and Accusations: A Different Perspective on World War IIA look at how the BBC's editorial guidelines and Scotland Yard's police procedures could have affected the outcome of World War II, with a focus on German militants' denial of bombing the East End of London and accusations against the Allies. Read more ⮕

Brighton & Hove Albion supporters’ excitement ahead of Ajax matchBrighton & Hove Albion face Ajax at the Amex Stadium in Falmer on Thursday night. Read more ⮕

Brighton & Hove Albion fans celebrate Europa League win against AjaxAlbion beat the Amsterdam giants 2-0 to record their first win in Europe at the third attempt. Read more ⮕