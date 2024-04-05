Albanian Riviera: Europe's Hidden Gem

A stone’s throw from Greece and Italy, Albania is quickly becoming one of the hottest holiday spots in Europe . Still relatively untouched, this Balkan country of 2.8 million people is easily one of Europe ’s cheapest destinations. With dazzling beaches, beautiful landscapes, eclectic cuisine, and friendly locals, Albania is similar to Greece – minus the crowds and sky-high prices.
The jewels in the crown of this Adriatic paradise are Lukova and Ksamil, two resorts on the Albanian Riviera with beaches the travel industry (and TikTok) have hailed as the ‘Maldives of Europe’. In general, the Albanian Riviera has been growing in popularity, thanks, in part, to its status as an up-and-coming destination for music and wellness festivals. But while Ksamil has been gaining traction over the past year or so, Lukova remains pretty undiscovere
Albania Albanian Riviera Europe Beaches Landscapes Affordable Prices Lukova Ksamil Maldives Music Festivals Wellness Festivals
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »