Alba MSP warns SNP of self-inflicted damage

The new Alba MSP warned that 'the longer the SNP wait, the more damage they’ll inadvertently do to themselves', the new Alba MSP also warned that “the longer the SNP wait, the more damage they’ll inadvertently do to themselves”. The former SNP leadership candidate was welcomed with a raucous standing ovation by Alba delegates last weekend

. The news was less well received by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who told The National it was “no great loss” to the SNP and called on Regan to resign her seat if “she had principles”.“With two main Unionist parties, it’s only logical and strategic to have two strong indy parties, especially given the unique electoral setup of the Scottish Parliament. “This system was initially designed to prevent majority governments and was arguably put in place to thwart the SNP from pushing for independence. However, with Alba and the SNP working in tandem, we can turn that electoral framework to our advantage. Together, we can use the system meant to suppress the independence cause as a lever to achieve it.” Regan went on to argue that since support for independence is higher than support for the SNP alone, a ‘Scotland United’ approach is needed. The plans, cooked up by the Alba Party, would see just one pro-independence candidate put forward in each Scottish constituenc

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SUNSCOTNATIONAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSCOTNATIONAL: Ash Regan: Question of when SNP collaborate with Alba Party, not ifASH Regan has said that it is not a question of if, but when the SNP will collaborate with the Alba Party.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATIONAL: Ash Regan: Question of when SNP collaborate with Alba Party, not ifASH Regan has said that it is not a question of if, but when the SNP will collaborate with the Alba Party.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

DAILY_RECORD: Rutherglen’s MSP backs Gaza ceasefire claiming constituents are 'outraged'Clare Haughey says she has been receiving calls constantly from constituents concerned about the conflict in Israel and Palestine.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAILY_RECORD: MSP urges young people in EK to check eligibility for job start paymentChanges mean that income from trial shifts no longer rules out a young person from receiving the payment

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAILY_RECORD: SNP Minister says no border immigration checks with England after independenceJamie Hepburn was speaking at the launch of the Scottish Government's latest independence paper.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATIONAL: Integrity is key if SNP are to regain lost groundA POLL by the well-respected Scottish Election Study has revealed that 45 of those who voted for the SNP in 2019 do not intend to do so at

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »