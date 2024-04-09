Alarm at derelict PSNI station in North Belfast goes off for 36 hours straight

North Belfast residents faced a noisy weekend after an alarm at a derelict PSNI station went off for 36 hours straight. The alarm at the disused York Road station started at around 11am on Saturday and continued through until 11pm on Sunday night. Local residents in the area described the noise as horrendous and that they couldn’t sleep with the alarm continuing right through Saturday night.

READ MORE: PSNI name woman who died in single vehicle crash READ MORE: Owner of little dog mauled to death by American Bulldog hits out at council over warning to owner Engineers were tasked to the station by the PSNI and eventually managed to stop the alarm at around 11pm on Sunday night. The force said the lengthy alarm was triggered by technical issues at the old station, which closed in 2014. “It was horrendous,” one resident said. “The station is so big and the alarm sounds went right through the entire building. “I didn’t get to sleep until after 4am on Sunday morning because of it. It was so loud and echoing through the entire area. We couldn't even open windows or let the dog out the back garden.” A PSNI statement said: “Police received reports of an alarm sounding at the site of the old York Street police station on Saturday 6th April. “Officers attended and it is believed that the alarm was triggered due to technical issues. Engineers were tasked and the alarm has since been switched of

Alarm Derelict PSNI Station North Belfast Noise Residents Sleep Technical Issues Engineers

