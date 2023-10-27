Alan Wake 2 PC: how demanding is it - and what hardware do you need?

Alan Wake 2 is the best looking game released so far this generation. Whether you're playing on PlayStation 5 in either of its quality modes, or on a PC without hardware-accelerated ray tracing features active, you're still getting a frankly incredible-looking game. The PC version hasn't been without its controversies though, not least when Remedy's recommending a relatively powerful GPU like an RTX 3070 for 1080p gaming at 60fps on the medium preset...

So let us start with some cold hard facts. For one, the game runs at 1440p FSR 2 balanced mode on PlayStation 5 with a flat resolution and no signs of dynamic resolution while targeting 60fps. This should already be throwing up massive red flags to anyone with common sense about the whole controversy with the RTX 3070.

Another cold hard fact is that at even at medium settings Alan Wake 2 is doing a lot of things last generation games never did - even without hardware ray tracing or path tracing, this game delivers visuals beyond nearly every title released so far. Let me give you some examples - in Alan Wake 2, even with ray tracing off, the game is doing ray tracing, just in software. headtopics.com

The last thing to say about Alan Wake 2's graphics is that it uses mesh shaders on PC and Xbox Series consoles and a similar system on PlayStation 5. Mesh shaders are used to fine-grain cull away geometry that the player cannot see from their view perspective to reduce the cost of the rendering and here Alan Wake 2 uses those cost savings to ridiculously pump up the geometry quality of everything on-screen.

You'll note that the medium quality preset in the PC version is remarkably close to PS5's quality mode, with the main exception being post-processing quality. This is actually crucial to achieving good performance. Low quality post-processing renders effects like motion blur and depth of field at native resolution, while high quality post-processing carries out the same task after upscaling, meaning that the computational cost is far higher - often with no visual difference. headtopics.com

