Alan Wake 2 Achievements

There are 66 achievements in Alan Wake 2, worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore.

No, Alan Wake 2 is not currently available on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.How many secret achievements are there in Alan Wake 2?

Read more:

TrueAchievement »

Alan Wake 2 AchievementsThis game does not currently have any achievements. The achievements will be listed here as soon as they are released. Read more ⮕

Alan Wake 2 will get New Game+ and an alternative narrative after launchRemedy Entertainment has announced that a New Game+ mode will be added to Alan Wake 2 via a post-launch update with an alternative narrative. Read more ⮕

Alan Wake 2 New Game+ is post-launch DLC with new story elementsAfter Spider-Man 2 relegated its New Game+ mode to post launch DLC, Alan Wake 2 is doing the same. Read more ⮕

Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus promises increased difficulty and alternative narrativeVictoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen. Read more ⮕

Alan Wake 2 on PlayStation 5 - Remedy raises the bar for visuals yet againThe Digital Foundry verdict on Remedy's next big game. Read more ⮕

Alan Wake 2 review round-upAlan Wake 2 finally comes to Xbox Series X|S tomorrow, and review embargoes are now up! Here's what the critics have been saying about the long-awaited sequel. Read more ⮕