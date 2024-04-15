Alan Smith criticizes Chelsea players for arguing over penalty

A number of players wanted to take Chelsea ’s penalty against Everton Alan Smith slammed Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke for arguing over who would take Chelsea ’s penalty against Everton, telling the duo to ‘grow up’. With Chelsea already 4-0 up over a lacklustre Everton, referee Paul Tierney pointed to the penalty spot for a late foul on hat-trick hero Cole Palmer. Jackson initially took the ball and walked towards the penalty spot but Madueke tried to take the ball from the Chelsea striker.
I’ve never seen anything like it, especially given the scoreline. ‘Grow up. I don’t blame Palmer for not wanting to give it up, he’s the designated penalty taker and the best one at it. ‘Palmer stayed out of the squabbling but it was really poor. You can see in Mauricio Pochettino’s face that he’s less than impressed by that.
Chelsea Penalty Argument Players Alan Smith
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Lorraine Kelly to become a grandmother as daughter Rosie announces pregnancyRosie Smith is the only daughter of Scottish TV presenter Kelly and husband Steve Smith.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »