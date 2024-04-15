Alan Smith criticizes Chelsea players for arguing over penalty

A number of players wanted to take Chelsea ’s penalty against Everton Alan Smith slammed Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke for arguing over who would take Chelsea ’s penalty against Everton, telling the duo to ‘grow up’. With Chelsea already 4-0 up over a lacklustre Everton, referee Paul Tierney pointed to the penalty spot for a late foul on hat-trick hero Cole Palmer. Jackson initially took the ball and walked towards the penalty spot but Madueke tried to take the ball from the Chelsea striker.

I’ve never seen anything like it, especially given the scoreline. ‘Grow up. I don’t blame Palmer for not wanting to give it up, he’s the designated penalty taker and the best one at it. ‘Palmer stayed out of the squabbling but it was really poor. You can see in Mauricio Pochettino’s face that he’s less than impressed by that.

Chelsea Penalty Argument Players Alan Smith

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alan Smith names Man Utd star who can rescue top four hopes this seasonUnited have plenty of work to do if they want to qualify for the Champions League.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Alan Smith proves Liverpool supporters right over Arsenal penalty decisionLatest Liverpool news and gossip as the decision to award Arsenal a penalty against Brighton for a foul by Tariq Lamptey on Gabriel Jesus has caught the attention of Reds supporters

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Nicolas Jackson restrained by Chelsea teammates as he fumes at not taking Cole Palmer penalty...Andy Townsend believes the Chelsea squad are being mismanaged and draws comparisons to Wayne Rooney's career

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Leeds United would 'add something to the Premier League' as prediction madeSky Sports pundit Alan Smith has given his verdict on the race for the Premier League

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Willow Smith commands attention as she displays huge tattoos and piercings in close-up selfieThe youngest child of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has a fabulous sense of style

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Lorraine Kelly to become a grandmother as daughter Rosie announces pregnancyRosie Smith is the only daughter of Scottish TV presenter Kelly and husband Steve Smith.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »