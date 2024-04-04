Alan Hutton warns Aaron Ramsdale about potential move to Newcastle United

Former Tottenham and Rangers defender Alan Hutton claimed that Aaron Ramsdale should be wary of a move from Arsenal to Newcastle United . Hutton believes that Ramsdale, 25, would not become the guaranteed number-one for the Magpies if he swaps the Emirates for St James’ Park.

Despite Newcastle's interest in the goalkeeper, Hutton feels that Ramsdale deserves to be a guaranteed starter, which may not be the case at Newcastle.

