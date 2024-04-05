Akshay Bhatia Takes Early Lead at Valero Texas Open

Akshay Bhatia shot an opening nine-under-par 63 to take a three-shot lead at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. The American did not drop a shot as he followed four birdies on the front nine with five on the second, including four in his final five holes. Bhatia sits ahead of Brendon Todd and Justin Lower with Max Homa among a group of four players two shots further back. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is tied for eighth on three under par after going bogey free with three birdies.
The world number two, who recently had a lesson with Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch Harmon, told PGATour.com after his round: “What I’ve been trying to do the last couple weeks is no different than what I’ve been trying to do previously; he just sort of gave me a different way to do i
