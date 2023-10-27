Akanji, Foden, De Bruyne - Man City injury and suspension latest ahead of derby

Manchester City earned a third straight Champions League win on Wednesday and focus will now turn to domestic action and the small matter of a Manchester derby.

Pep Guardiola's side will make the short trip south for the 191st edition of the clash on Sunday, returning to Old Trafford and the scene of a rare defeat last season. Erling Haaland opened the scoring that day in January but two quick-fire goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford turned victory into defeat.

City look set to have a near full-strength squad available for the game, although Manuel Akanji will be absent through suspension. Following on from their midweek win, Guardiola also hinted as possible minor issues for Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez, and MEN Sport has taken a look into the Blues' treatment room. headtopics.com

What happened: Foden played the full 90 minutes against Brighton last weekend and was one of seven changes made for Wednesday's game in Bern. He did not come on and although there have been suggestions of a small issue, he is expected to be fit for the derby.

What Guardiola said: On Wednesday, the City boss suggested a slight issue with the midfielder. "Phil had a little problem," he said.What happened: Alvarez has been one of the first names on the team sheet this season but, like Foden and a few others, was benched midweek. He did come on with 19 minutes remaining but has played a lot of football over the last few months. headtopics.com

What Guardiola said: Speaking after Wednesday's win in Switzerland, Guardiola explained his decision to bench the Argentinian: "Julian could not play 90 minutes.."What happened: The midfielder lasted just 12 minutes before going down in City's first game of the season at Burnley. It looked to be a recurrence of a hamstring issue that will keep him out for the long-term.

