Ajax Suspends CEO for Insider Trading

Ajax have suspended CEO Alex Kroes after he “likely engaged in insider trading” before his appointment back in August. On Tuesday, Ajax released a statement stating that Kroes had been suspended from his role “with immediate effect and (the club) intends to terminate the collaboration permanently”.said the decision followed external legal advice after they learnt that the 49-year-old had purchased over 17,000 shares in the club before his appointment last year on August 2.

It is a criminal offence to engage in insider trading, which is the buying and selling of stocks based on privileged information.Ajax’s supervisory board, said: “We are deeply dismayed that this has occurred at Ajax, as it is highly detrimental to the club and everyone who holds it dear to them. “Alex Kroes’s actions are not in line with what Ajax stands for. The timing of his share purchase indicates insider tradin

