AJ Odudu earns £1.2m since appearing on Strictly Come Dancing

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

TELLY presenter AJ Odudu has become one of Strictly Come Dancing’s biggest success stories — making £1.2million since being on the show.The figures, from newly-filed accounts for the company which handles her earnings, do not even include her estimated £500,000 pay forA TV insider said: “Before Strictly, she was a little known presenter who’d been grafting for years, but never managed to make her big breakthrough. “But after AJ dazzled on the dance floor, she became a household name — and broadcasters were queueing up to give her work. “She didn’t hesitate to take up as many jobs as she could. The result is she’s now one of Britain’s highest achieving and high earning presenters.”Newly filed accounts for AJ’s company, Piggy and Tuffs, cover the period from February 2022 to January this year. They show she has £1.8million in the bank, which includes earnings from the eight years she was sporadically on smaller TV shows.Viewers remember 'legend' after Chase favourite killed in fireLast year, she told how the struggle for success only made her more grateful, saying: “All the setbacks I had earlier in my career have made me appreciate things more.

Amanda Abbington backs fellow Strictly Come Dancing star after exitShe said that she was 'unable to continue' on the show. Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing Judge Anton Du Beke References 'Dear Old' Len GoodmanFans of the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing were left emotional after judge Anton Du Beke referenced his 'dear old' Len Goodman in the show. Len died in April at the age of 78 after a battle with prostate cancer. Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing: Vito and Ellie's Close BondVito and Ellie have formed a strong partnership on Strictly Come Dancing, building a close bond both on and off the dance floor. Read more ⮕

Claudia Winkleman and famous husband share 'grown up news'The Strictly Come Dancing presenter made an 'exciting' announcement on Monday Read more ⮕

Amanda Abbington's Exit from Strictly Come DancingAmanda Abbington had to leave Strictly Come Dancing due to personal reasons, as confirmed on the show's spin-off. She expressed her regret on Instagram and has since been keeping busy at home. Read more ⮕

BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Amanda Abbington breaks silence on exitAmanda returned to radio hosting duties and opened up on how she is feeling. Read more ⮕