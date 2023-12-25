Aitana Bonmati: The girl who defied stereotypes to become a force of nature

Around Catalonia, those incredulous words were heard every time Aitana Bonmati took to the pitch. In the early 2000s - an era when football pitches were often not seen as a place for girls - she defied stereotypes and scepticism from the beginning. Oscar Gamez was her first coach, guiding her as a seven-year-old girl in a CD Ribes boys' team. He vividly recalls the post-match scenes, when parents from opposing teams would approach him in disbelief.
"She was like a tsunami," Gamez told BBC Sport. "On the pitch, she was a force of nature. It was a sensation to see her play. "She had an extra thing that the boys didn't have - this effervescence, this character of always wanting and wanting and wanting to go… that was the main difference." Bonmati was not just the only girl on her team; she was the only girl playing for CD Ribes as a whol
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »