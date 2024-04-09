Airline urged to clarify position on transporting migrants to Rwanda

One airline, AirTanker, has been sent 13,000 emails urging the company to clarify its position and pull out of the scheme, according to the charity Freedom From Torture . An interim injunction by the European Court of Human Rights stopped ministers’ first attempt to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda in 2022.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted Rwandan President Paul Kagame at Downing Street on Tuesday, amid reports that ministers are struggling to reach a deal with an airline to transport migrants to Kigali under the proposed scheme. One airline, AirTanker, has received a flurry of emails from campaigners urging it not to take part after the charity Freedom From Torture suggested it has been in talks with the Home Office to operate the flights. In June 2022, AirTanker had said that it had “no plans to operate flights to Rwanda”. AirTanker already works with the Royal Air Force (RAF) as part of a 27-year contract with the Ministry of Defence to “deliver and support” 14 Multi Role Tanker Transport jets. The Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith previously suggested that the RAF could step in to operate the Rwanda flights should commercial airlines refuse. A Government spokesperson said: “We have robust operational plans in place to get flights off the ground to Rwanda in spring

Airline Airtanker Migrants Rwanda Transport Scheme Charity Freedom From Torture Talks Home Office RAF Ministry Of Defence Jets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak President Paul Kagame Downing Street Deal Campaign Asylum Seekers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home Office under pressure to clarify which airline will operate Rwanda flightsOne airline, AirTanker, has been sent 13,000 emails urging the company to clarify its position and pull out of the scheme, according to the charity Freedom From Torture

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Palestine Solidarity campaigners stage Eurovision protest at BBC officesA short vigil was held as people protested the decision to screen the Eurovision Song Contest, which has includes an entry from Israel

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Campaigners stage protest outside Keir Starmer's house over arms sales to IsraelProtesters have staged a demonstration outside the home of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the party's stance on arms sales to Israel.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Campaigners demand compensation for women affected by state pension inequalityThe Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign group has called this an “injustice” that meant many were forced to delay retirement plans without any warning. An ombudsman has recommended that affected women born in the 1950s receive an apology and compensation of between £1,000 and £2,950. But this week Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, repeatedly refused to say if a decision would be made before the general election.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

Campaigners Call for Ban on Pesticides Containing 'Forever Chemicals' in UK Food and DrinkCampaigners are urging the government to prohibit 25 pesticides that contain 'forever chemicals' after a study found them in over half of the tested food and drink in the UK. These chemicals, known as PFA chemicals, take centuries to break down and have been linked to severe health conditions.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Campaigners hail “historic” EU cycling declarationCampaigners hail “historic” EU cycling declaration

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »