Airline urged to clarify position on transporting migrants to Rwanda

One airline, AirTanker, has been sent 13,000 emails urging the company to clarify its position and pull out of the scheme, according to the charity Freedom From Torture . An interim injunction by the European Court of Human Rights stopped ministers’ first attempt to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda in 2022.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted Rwandan President Paul Kagame at Downing Street on Tuesday, amid reports that ministers are struggling to reach a deal with an airline to transport migrants to Kigali under the proposed scheme. One airline, AirTanker, has received a flurry of emails from campaigners urging it not to take part after the charity Freedom From Torture suggested it has been in talks with the Home Office to operate the flights. In June 2022, AirTanker had said that it had “no plans to operate flights to Rwanda”. AirTanker already works with the Royal Air Force (RAF) as part of a 27-year contract with the Ministry of Defence to “deliver and support” 14 Multi Role Tanker Transport jets. The Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith previously suggested that the RAF could step in to operate the Rwanda flights should commercial airlines refuse. A Government spokesperson said: “We have robust operational plans in place to get flights off the ground to Rwanda in spring
