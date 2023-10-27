Air pollution rises in Westbury after Bath CAZ begins

A town has seen a 12 to 14% increase in air pollution over the last few years, unofficial figures suggest.

With the A350 running right through the town's centre, the town has been an "air quality action zone" since 2006, Westbury Mayor Mike Sutton said.The pollution figure has come from the town council, which bought its own monitoring equipment.

Mr Sutton said he does not blame Bath though, and he believes Wiltshire Council should have done more."We are very disappointed at Wiltshire that, apart from wringing their hands and blaming Bath for everything, they've done absolutely nothing for 17 years to help Westbury. headtopics.com

"This has simply moved traffic to the A350 and has made things worse. Westbury doesn't have a bypass - there's a history of it being turned down. "What we need is for councils to work together. We need the north south infrastructure group the government has been promising for ages," he added.

