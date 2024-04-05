Aid Convoy Hit by Missiles, Killing Seven Charity Workers

An aid convoy suffered direct missile hits to each car, killing seven charity workers - including three Brits - on Monday night. Ashdod Port will be opened for humanitarian deliveries , and more aid will be allowed to enter via the Kerem Shalom Crossing from Jordan . During an hour-long phone call on Thursday, the US president also demanded that Netanyahu push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza . Bodies of three Brit heroes killed in Israel i airstrike shipped out of Gaza .

Mr Biden warned Netanyahu on Thursday that Israel could lose US support if civilians continue to get hurt and killed, as the White House stipulated it wanted to see changes within 'hours and days' to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps

The evidence shows deadly Israeli airstrike may have hit aid convoy three times
Israel has admitted responsibility for the deaths of aid workers, including three Britons, and says it was 'unintentional'. What does the independent evidence say?

White House silent on consequences for Israel over aid convoy strike
The White House refuses to comment on whether Israel will face consequences from the U.S. after an aid convoy strike that killed relief workers. The head of World Central Kitchen accuses the IDF of systematically targeting aid workers and emphasizes that even without coordination, no military should target civilians and humanitarians.

White House silent on consequences for Israel over aid convoy strike
The White House refuses to comment on whether Israel will face consequences from the U.S. after an aid convoy strike that killed relief workers. The head of World Central Kitchen accuses the IDF of systematically targeting aid workers and emphasizes that even without coordination, no military should target civilians and humanitarians.

'More people will die': Israeli convoy strike plunges Gaza into new aid crisis
Aid staff told i that mothers were resorting to eating animal feed to survive and that children were dying of malnutrition

World Central Kitchen Convoy Attacked in Gaza, Killing British Aid Workers
Seven people, including three British aid workers, were killed when the World Central Kitchen convoy was attacked in Gaza. The bodies of the British victims have been transported to Egypt for repatriation. The family of one of the victims expressed their heartbreak.

IDF issues grovelling apology for deaths of aid workers on food convoy
Israeli Defence Forces chief Herzi Halevi has expressed remorse over the killings, which he says were the result of a 'misidentification' in complex conditions. He gave no further details.

