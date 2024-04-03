Aid agencies suspend activities in Gaza after death of workers

Gaza has become 'the most dangerous place in the world', forcing some aid agencies to suspend their activities in the besieged enclave following the death of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers. WCK called a halt to its work in the war-torn region after members of their staff, including three Britons, were killed when an Israeli strike hit the three marked cars in which they were travelling.

The group's movements through the 'deconflicted zone' had been co-ordinated with the Israeli military for safety, WCK added. Several Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have suspended their activities in Gaza as, according to the United Nations (UN), the number of aid workers killed in the besieged enclave since the Israel-Hamas war started on 7 October is 176. Anera, a partner of WCK and Project HOPE that provides humanitarian aid in the Middle East, also announced on Tuesday that it would take the 'unprecedented step' of pausing its humanitarian operations in Gaz

