AI Program Identifies Signs of Childbirth-Related PTSD

Researchers have adapted an artificial intelligence (AI) program to identify signs of childbirth-related post-traumatic stress disorder (CB-PTSD) by evaluating short narrative statements of patients who have given birth.

The program successfully identified a large proportion of participants likely to have the disorder, and with further refinements-;such as details from medical records and birth experience data from diverse populations-;the model could potentially identify a large percentage of those at risk. The study, which was funded by the National Institutes of Health, appears in Scientific Reports. Worldwide, CB-PTSD affects about 8 million people who give birth each year, and current practice for diagnosing CB-PTSD requires a physician evaluation, which is time-consuming and costly. An effective screening method has the potential to rapidly and inexpensively identify large numbers of postpartum patients who could benefit from diagnosis and treatment. Untreated CB-PTSD may interfere with breastfeeding, bonding with the infant and the desire for a future pregnancy. It also may worsen maternal depression, which can lead to suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Investigators administered the CB-PTSD Checklist, which is a questionnaire designed to screen for the disorder, to 1,295 postpartum people

AI Childbirth Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Screening Diagnosis Healthcare

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI model has potential to detect risk of childbirth-related PTSDResearchers have adapted an artificial intelligence (AI) program to identify signs of childbirth-related post-traumatic stress disorder (CB-PTSD) by evaluating short narrative statements of patients who have given birth.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

I found cats eating a dead man’s face and that wasn’t even the worst of my day job...I almost took my own life and have PTSD from policing due to mental health crisis

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Glasgow former nurse diagnosed with PTSD after watching husband die of cancerPatricia Donoghue has backed calls to legalise assisted dying in Scotland after she watched her husband Kevan die, saying he 'felt abandoned by God and ultimately by the system that wouldn't help him leave this world without suffering.'

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Assistance dogs may detect PTSD flashbacks via breathDogs' sensitive noses can detect the early warning signs of many potentially dangerous medical situations, like an impending seizure or sudden hypoglycemia.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Study shows dogs may be able to sniff out an oncoming PTSD flashbackDogs' sensitive noses can detect the early warning signs of many potentially dangerous medical situations, like an impending seizure or sudden hypoglycemia.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Giovanni Pernice ‘breaks silence’ amid critical talks with the BBC over his future on Strictly Come Dan...Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington’s PTSD diagnosis was revealed

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »