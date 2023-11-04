AI-powered bots assess Lancashire's strengths and weaknesses

With one in three Brits fearing that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology could take their jobs there is still much uncertainty about the role that robots will play in the future. On Friday's This Morning jumper-loving Gyles Brandreth put one of the best-known AI websites, ChatGPT, to the test. He asked the bots to produce a rhyming verse he could use to introduce the ITV show and the results were impressive.

In around two seconds Gyles had his soliloquy which could have put Shakespeare to shame. ChatGPT is an AI-powered language model which is capable of generating human-like text based on context and past conversations so we decided to see what the bots thought of our fair county. READ MORE: We submitted two questions and, as with Gyles, within two seconds we had a lengthy response. The replies also came with a responsible disclaimer highlighting that "what one person may consider a negative aspect of Lancashire someone else might see as a positive or not an issue at all". ChatGPT returned four criticisms of Lancashire and 10 highlights. Here we take a look at each one and assess if they're justified. What are the best things about Lancashire? Natural beauty: Lancashire is known for its stunning natural landscape

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LİVELANCS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LİVELANCS: Lancashire schools 'to be £10m worse off' after Government errorAn error forecasting the national funding formula has caused shockwaves across the education system

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

LEPONLİNE: Perhaps the best halloumi fries in LancashireOften it is the poppadoms and chutneys that define how good an Indian restaurant will be. It’s the attention to detail on the simple things that shows the chefs will extend that loving care to the rest of the courses.

Source: leponline | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Beauty spot pub on the Lancashire border named among best in UKThe Crown on Chorley New Road has been consistently recognised by the UK’s bestselling guide, published by CAMRA

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Lancashire postcodes where house prices have risen and fallen the mostCheck house prices in your postcode using our interactive widget

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Live updates as police incident closes East Lancashire RoadEmergency services have blocked multiple main roads including East Lancashire Road and the junction of Moorgate Road

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Lancashire Labour leaders call on Keir Starmer to resign over Gaza stanceThe leaders of Burnley and Pendle Labour groups have called on Sir Keir to stand aside as he resists calls to back a ceasefire

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »