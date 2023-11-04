AI-powered bots assess Lancashire's strengths and weaknesses

With one in three Brits fearing that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology could take their jobs there is still much uncertainty about the role that robots will play in the future. On Friday's This Morning jumper-loving Gyles Brandreth put one of the best-known AI websites, ChatGPT, to the test. He asked the bots to produce a rhyming verse he could use to introduce the ITV show and the results were impressive.
In around two seconds Gyles had his soliloquy which could have put Shakespeare to shame. ChatGPT is an AI-powered language model which is capable of generating human-like text based on context and past conversations so we decided to see what the bots thought of our fair county. READ MORE: We submitted two questions and, as with Gyles, within two seconds we had a lengthy response. The replies also came with a responsible disclaimer highlighting that "what one person may consider a negative aspect of Lancashire someone else might see as a positive or not an issue at all". ChatGPT returned four criticisms of Lancashire and 10 highlights. Here we take a look at each one and assess if they're justified. What are the best things about Lancashire? Natural beauty: Lancashire is known for its stunning natural landscape
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »
Source: leponline | Read more »
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »