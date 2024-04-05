AI Medical Coding Research Adds to Big Picture

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can accurately code medical records, providing a more efficient and accurate way to process healthcare data . The AI system was trained on a large dataset of medical records and was able to accurately assign the appropriate medical codes to the records. This technology has the potential to greatly improve the efficiency of medical coding , reducing errors and saving time for healthcare professionals.

The researchers believe that this AI system could be integrated into existing healthcare systems to streamline the coding process and improve patient care

