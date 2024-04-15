AI in Healthcare: Revolutionizing the Patient Experience

Companies are sticking AI everywhere they can right now - including injecting it into frontline healthcare. The benefits of healthcare AI are still up for debate, but Dan Parsons, cofounder and chief product officer at process automation firm Thoughtful, believes healthcare is the perfect place to start trialing new uses of the tech.
"What we're finding is a material degradation in the patient experience, and a lot of that is driven by this underlying staffing issue," Parsons told."Anything that can drive and add more capacity into our healthcare system, I think ultimately is gonna result in a better patient experience.
"If anything, I think it'll improve the nurse experience," Parsons told us. He predicts a productivity boost, and an increase in wages for nurses over the next decade of nursing AI evolution.as AI's reach has grown - one that's been answered by some of tech's top leaders with confirmation that, regardless of rhetoric, AI is
Whether things will be different in healthcare remains to be seen, which we talk about in more detail in the interview you can watch above. ®Microsoft puts ex-DeepMind boffin in charge of London AI hubBritish watchdog has 'real concerns' about the staggering love-in between cloud giants and AI upstarts
