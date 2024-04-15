AI in Healthcare: Revolutionizing the Patient Experience

Companies are sticking AI everywhere they can right now - including injecting it into frontline healthcare. The benefits of healthcare AI are still up for debate, but Dan Parsons, cofounder and chief product officer at process automation firm Thoughtful, believes healthcare is the perfect place to start trialing new uses of the tech.

"What we're finding is a material degradation in the patient experience, and a lot of that is driven by this underlying staffing issue," Parsons told."Anything that can drive and add more capacity into our healthcare system, I think ultimately is gonna result in a better patient experience.

"If anything, I think it'll improve the nurse experience," Parsons told us. He predicts a productivity boost, and an increase in wages for nurses over the next decade of nursing AI evolution.as AI's reach has grown - one that's been answered by some of tech's top leaders with confirmation that, regardless of rhetoric, AI is

Whether things will be different in healthcare remains to be seen, which we talk about in more detail in the interview you can watch above. ®Microsoft puts ex-DeepMind boffin in charge of London AI hubBritish watchdog has 'real concerns' about the staggering love-in between cloud giants and AI upstarts

AI Healthcare Revolution Patient Experience Staffing Issues

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Can generative AI truly transform healthcare into a more personalized experience?The current literature on large language model (LLM)-based evaluation metrics for healthcare chatbots.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Revolutionizing brain tumor treatment: the rise of AI in neuro-oncologyThe current state of knowledge about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of brain tumors.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

ATLAS: The AI revolutionizing dietetics education with virtual patientsStudy showcases 'Authentic Teaching and Learning Application Simulation (ATLAS),' a generative AI model designed to enhance communication skills in nutrition and dietetics students by using virtual simulated patients, offering an innovative, cost-effective alternative to traditional human-simulated patients.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Revolutionizing heart failure treatment: Advances in mechanical circulatory support devicesThe same technology that enables a bullet train to travel at speeds up to 200 mph without touching its rails now keeps a failing heart pumping-;and in the near future, it will do so via a wireless power connection.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Nicky's Journey from Nursing Home Carer to Healthcare Staff MemberNicky shares her journey from starting as a nursing home carer to becoming a healthcare staff member, and her experiences caring for older people.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Healthcare staff help husband and wife celebrate 20th wedding anniversaryIt was the second time that Ann Brady was able to leave hospital since June 2022

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »