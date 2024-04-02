AI-Generated Software Package Causes Concern for Developers

Several big businesses have published source code that incorporates a software package previously hallucinated by generative AI. Not only that but someone, having spotted this reoccurring hallucination, had turned that made-up dependency into a real one, which was subsequently downloaded and installed thousands of times by developers as a result of the AI's bad advice, we've learned.

If the package was laced with actual malware, rather than being a benign test, the results could have been disastrous

