AI-generated false information leads to 'hallucinate' being named word of the year

Just like the humans they could be destined to wipe out, ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) tools don’t always tell the truth when they ‘hallucinate’. Now, hallucinate has been named the Cambridge Dictionary word of the year after AI became notorious for telling lies, making up false facts and spreading misinformation. ChatGPT, Bard and Grok are capable of generating prose that can be a convincing – if rather stiff – impersonation of human writing.

These tools are called large language models and are ‘trained’ to write by crunching through vast amounts of written information. However, they are also known to ‘hallucinate’ and churn out false information with no basis in reality. The traditional definition of ‘hallucinate’ is ‘to seem to see, hear, feel, or smell something that does not exist, usually because of a health condition or because you have taken a drug’, according to the Cambridge Dictionar

