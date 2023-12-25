AI Algorithms and High-Quality Data at the Edge

AI is changing the world, but your AI algorithms might need a diet of high-quality data captured at the edge. Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to change the world. But AI algorithms are only as good as the data sets they're built on. Since most data is generated and consumed outside of traditional data centers and clouds, you need the ability to capture and process data where it's created - at the edge.

AI is shaking up nearly every industry, with innovative new use cases that demonstrate the power of processes, products and services driven by AI. For example, the ability to perform real-time, AI-driven analytics on customer data enables hyper-personalized interactions at scale. Research shows that using AI for marketing personalization can increase sales by up to 20 percent and customer loyalty by as much as 15 percent. Other forms of personalization, such as AI-driven recommendations, can more than quintuple conversion rates, and other. As impactful as these results are, AI alone isn't the driving force





